Citigroup Lowers InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.
INNV opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $917.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.91. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $27.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InnovAge by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 245,384 shares in the last quarter. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
