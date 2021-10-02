Citigroup Lowers InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Get InnovAge alerts:

INNV opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $917.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.91. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InnovAge by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 245,384 shares in the last quarter. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.