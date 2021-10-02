Citigroup Inc. Sells 50,426 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Domo worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.