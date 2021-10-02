Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,076 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 326.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,778,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

