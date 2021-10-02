Citigroup Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

