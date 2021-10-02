Citigroup Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 141.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 116,872 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

