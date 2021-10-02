CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIT opened at $53.40 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

