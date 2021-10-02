Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

CSCO opened at $55.14 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

