Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Cintas worth $38,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

