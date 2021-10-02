Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

