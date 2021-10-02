CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

