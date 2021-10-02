CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

