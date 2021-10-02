CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,585 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

