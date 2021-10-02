CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

