CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

