CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

