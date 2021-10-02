CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

