CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 18,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 225.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 496,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

