CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

