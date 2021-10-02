Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,061 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.84% of Church & Dwight worth $176,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

CHD opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

