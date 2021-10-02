Christopher Burghardt Sells 100,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Burghardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50.

Shares of CHPT opened at $19.31 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

