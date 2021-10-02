Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post sales of $21.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.77 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

CHMG traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

