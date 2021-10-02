Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

