Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells $445,320.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel B. Poneman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00.

LEU opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

