Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

