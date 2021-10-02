Celer Network Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $911.62 million and approximately $266.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00237503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012925 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,981,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.