Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Up 910.0% in September

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
About Ceapro
