Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Up 910.0% in September

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

