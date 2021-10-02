Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.13

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.13 and traded as high as C$15.76. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 117,758 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,010,554.08. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Insiders have sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 in the last quarter.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

