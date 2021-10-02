Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.