Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

