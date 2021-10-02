Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.86. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.