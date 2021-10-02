CargoX Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $55.27 million and $87,346.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00235698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012925 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.