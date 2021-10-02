Cappasity (CAPP) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.99 million and $12,772.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

