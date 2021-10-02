Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.01

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 57.52 ($0.75). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 8,509 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £67.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35.

About Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

