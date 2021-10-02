Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $707,000 Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.