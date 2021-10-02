Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 10,725 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Personalis worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Personalis by 393.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Personalis by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 136.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 215,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $863.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

