Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $656,000 Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of The Container Store Group worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 124,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

