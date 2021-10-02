Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 6,434 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Stride were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at about $4,565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stride by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stride by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Stride by 7.7% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 671,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

