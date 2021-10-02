Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 12.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth $45,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other Popular news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.