Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.23.

CGC stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

