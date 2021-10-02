Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$28.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.76.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.