Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.