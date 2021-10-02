Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $782,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

