Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $80.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

