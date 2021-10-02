Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,643 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 402,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL opened at $45.23 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

