Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $255.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

