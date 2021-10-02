Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Down 67.7% in September

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. Cal Dive International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets.

