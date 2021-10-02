BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $419,209. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 135,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

