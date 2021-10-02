Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.22 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 6,195,659 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £116.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.22.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

