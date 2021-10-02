Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $523.00 and a 52-week high of $553.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.45.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.