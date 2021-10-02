Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $523.00 and a 52-week high of $553.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.45.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.