BSClaunch Hits Market Capitalization of $160,894.20 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $160,894.20 and approximately $20,383.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

